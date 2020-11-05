Systemax Inc. (SYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Systemax Inc. (SYX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SYX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SYX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.89, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYX was $29.89, representing a -0.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $30 and a 113.5% increase over the 52 week low of $14.

SYX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). SYX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports SYX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 28.79%, compared to an industry average of 23.4%.

Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYX as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 8.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SYX at 1.55%.

