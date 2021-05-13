Systemax Inc. (SYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Systemax Inc. (SYX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SYX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.03, the dividend yield is 1.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYX was $33.03, representing a -28.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.97 and a 94.87% increase over the 52 week low of $16.95.

SYX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). SYX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports SYX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.71%, compared to an industry average of 23.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

