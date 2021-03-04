Systemax Inc. (SYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Systemax Inc. (SYX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SYX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -92% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYX was $36.81, representing a -18.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.35 and a 162.93% increase over the 52 week low of $14.

SYX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). SYX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports SYX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.33%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

