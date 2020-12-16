Systemax Inc. (SYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Systemax Inc. (SYX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SYX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.18, the dividend yield is 64.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYX was $37.18, representing a -2.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $38 and a 165.57% increase over the 52 week low of $14.

SYX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). SYX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports SYX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 28.79%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYX as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 35.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SYX at 1.44%.

