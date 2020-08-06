Dividends
Systemax Inc. (SYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Systemax Inc. (SYX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SYX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.24, the dividend yield is 2.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYX was $23.24, representing a -12.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.57 and a 66% increase over the 52 week low of $14.

SYX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). SYX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports SYX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.52%, compared to an industry average of -2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

