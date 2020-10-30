Systemax Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 16% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$242m, while EPS were US$0.43 beating analyst models by 115%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:SYX Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

After the latest results, the twin analysts covering Systemax are now predicting revenues of US$1.01b in 2020. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 3.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 6.7% to US$1.68. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$966.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.36 in 2020. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Systemax's future following the latest results, with a considerable lift to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Systemax 29% to US$36.00on the back of these upgrades.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Systemax is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 3.5%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 7.5% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 4.7% next year. So although Systemax's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Systemax following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Systemax you should be aware of.

