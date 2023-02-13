Systematic Financial Management Increases Position in LSI Industries (LYTS)

Fintel reports that Systematic Financial Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.16MM shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS). This represents 7.77% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.04MM shares and 7.68% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.62% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for LSI Industries is $18.70. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.62% from its latest reported closing price of $14.10.

The projected annual revenue for LSI Industries is $499MM, an increase of 1.09%. The projected annual EPS is $0.84, an increase of 8.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSI Industries. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYTS is 0.22%, an increase of 22.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 21,885K shares. The put/call ratio of LYTS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

WealthTrust Axiom holds 1,029K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYTS by 46.78% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 899K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYTS by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 868K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing a decrease of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYTS by 31.90% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 847K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYTS by 36.63% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 807K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYTS by 30.67% over the last quarter.

LSI Industries Declares $0.05 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $14.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.47%, the lowest has been 1.41%, and the highest has been 7.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

LSI Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company's strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. LSI's indoor and outdoor products and services, including its digital and print graphics capabilities, are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation. The Company's products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings. LSI has approximately 1,100 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters.

