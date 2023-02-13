Systematic Financial Management Increases Position in Gencor Industries (GENC)

Fintel reports that Systematic Financial Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.28MM shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (GENC). This represents 10.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.26MM shares and 10.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gencor Industries is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 66.64% from its latest reported closing price of $11.63.

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gencor Industries. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENC is 0.12%, a decrease of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 8,135K shares. The put/call ratio of GENC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Royce & Associates holds 1,400K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENC by 4.35% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 1,066K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 476K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Teton Advisors holds 476K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 424K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares, representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENC by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Gencor Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production and application of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment.

