Systematic Financial Management Increases Position in American Public Education (APEI)

Fintel reports that Systematic Financial Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of American Public Education, Inc. (APEI). This represents 5.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.99MM shares and 5.27% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.13% and an increase in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.67% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Public Education is $19.04. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 54.67% from its latest reported closing price of $12.31.

The projected annual revenue for American Public Education is $636MM, an increase of 4.57%. The projected annual EPS is $0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Public Education. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APEI is 0.07%, a decrease of 26.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 19,514K shares. The put/call ratio of APEI is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Redwood Capital Management holds 1,852K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,842K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,298K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 10.96% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,288K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 40.18% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 979K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 66.77% over the last quarter.

American Public Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Public Education, Inc. is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. APEI offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 88,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 220 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts.

