Systematic Financial Management Cuts Stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

Fintel reports that Systematic Financial Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.04MM shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT). This represents 5.79% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.21MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.16% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastercraft Boat Holdings is $29.17. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.16% from its latest reported closing price of $32.47.

The projected annual revenue for Mastercraft Boat Holdings is $620MM, a decrease of 18.61%. The projected annual EPS is $4.45, an increase of 42.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercraft Boat Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCFT is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 17,885K shares. The put/call ratio of MCFT is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 1,809K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares, representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,281K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management holds 1,155K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 661K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 13.46% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 635K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 11.06% over the last quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Background Information

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Background Information

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry - performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.

