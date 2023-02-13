Systematic Financial Management Cuts Stake in Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Fintel reports that Systematic Financial Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.92MM shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN). This represents 5.26% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.04MM shares and 5.52% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.50% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cross Country Healthcare is $40.12. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 55.50% from its latest reported closing price of $25.80.

The projected annual revenue for Cross Country Healthcare is $2,261MM, a decrease of 19.80%. The projected annual EPS is $3.25, a decrease of 46.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cross Country Healthcare. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCRN is 0.20%, an increase of 19.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 44,199K shares. The put/call ratio of CCRN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,657K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 47.27% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 2,278K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares, representing an increase of 49.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 106.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,656K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing an increase of 79.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 600.42% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,565K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 47.37% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,159K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 38.10% over the last quarter.

Cross Country Healthcares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

