System1 (SST) Price Target Increased by 42.86% to 5.10

April 17, 2024 — 10:54 am EDT

The average one-year price target for System1 (NYSE:SST) has been revised to 5.10 / share. This is an increase of 42.86% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 123.68% from the latest reported closing price of 2.28 / share.

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in System1. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SST is 0.03%, an increase of 45.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 35,250K shares. SST / System1, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SST is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cannae Holdings holds 27,013K shares representing 39.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,703K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SST by 56.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 828K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SST by 61.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 727K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 500K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SST by 63.66% over the last quarter.

System1, Inc. engages in the development of a proprietary end-to-end responsive acquisition marketing platform.

