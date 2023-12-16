System1 Inc - (SST) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for System1 Inc - (NYSE:SST) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 3.40 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.95% from the latest reported closing price of 1.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in System1 Inc -. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 21.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SST is 0.02%, a decrease of 66.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 35,690K shares. The put/call ratio of SST is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannae Holdings holds 27,013K shares representing 28.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,123K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SST by 66.39% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,708K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,168K shares, representing a decrease of 26.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SST by 94.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 728K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing an increase of 26.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SST by 61.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 727K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TMFG - Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF holds 511K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SST by 8.74% over the last quarter.

System1 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

System1, Inc. engages in the development of a proprietary end-to-end responsive acquisition marketing platform.

