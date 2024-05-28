System1 Group Stakeholder Position Shifts

System1 (GB:SYS1) has released an update.

System1 Group PLC has announced a significant change in their major holdings, with Chapters Group AG from Hamburg, Germany, crossing a threshold that has altered their voting rights position in the company to 0.00%, down from a previous notification of 5.52%. The notification, completed on the 28th of May, 2024, marks a notable shift in stakeholder influence within the UK-based firm.

