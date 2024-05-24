System1 Group PLC Reports Significant Shareholding Change

System1 (GB:SYS1) has released an update.

System1 Group PLC has announced that on May 24, 2024, they received a TR1 notification of major holdings indicating that Octopus Investments Limited has crossed a threshold of voting rights, now holding 3.19% of the company’s total voting rights. The significant change in shareholding was disclosed with no forward-looking statements or additional context provided in the news release.

For further insights into GB:SYS1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.