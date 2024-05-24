News & Insights

System1 Group PLC Reports Significant Shareholding Change

May 24, 2024 — 11:47 am EDT

System1 (GB:SYS1) has released an update.

System1 Group PLC has announced that on May 24, 2024, they received a TR1 notification of major holdings indicating that Octopus Investments Limited has crossed a threshold of voting rights, now holding 3.19% of the company’s total voting rights. The significant change in shareholding was disclosed with no forward-looking statements or additional context provided in the news release.

