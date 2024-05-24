News & Insights

System1 Group PLC Reports Major Stake Acquisition

May 24, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

System1 (GB:SYS1) has released an update.

System1 Group PLC has announced a significant change in share ownership following a major holding notification from BGF Investment Management Limited. The notification revealed that BGF now holds a total of 6.941% of System1’s voting rights after crossing the threshold on May 23, 2024. This change in the shareholder structure could be of interest to current and potential investors, reflecting a new level of investment confidence or strategic interest in the company.

