System1 Group PLC Announces Major Shareholding Change

May 24, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

System1 (GB:SYS1) has released an update.

System1 Group PLC has announced a significant change in their major shareholdings, reporting that Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV from Bonn, Germany, has crossed a threshold, altering their voting rights in the company. The notification details a shift from a previous 10.35% stake in voting rights to a current total of 0%. The date when the threshold was crossed is reported as May 23, 2024, with the company being notified the following day.

