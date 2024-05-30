System1 Group Corrects Voting Rights Count

System1 (GB:SYS1) has released an update.

System1 Group PLC has issued a correction regarding the total voting rights previously announced on May 28, 2024, instructing stakeholders to disregard the earlier figure. The newly stated total for Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 12,689,073, a figure critical for shareholders in monitoring their ownership percentage as per FCA regulations. Interested parties are directed to the company’s website or can contact the CEO, CFO, or their nominated adviser and broker for further details.

