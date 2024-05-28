News & Insights

System1 Group Announces Share Option Exercise

May 28, 2024 — 12:58 pm EDT

System1 (GB:SYS1) has released an update.

System1 Group PLC has reported the issuance of 10,144 ordinary shares from its treasury to an option holder following the exercise of share options on May 28, 2024. This transaction leaves the company with 537,700 treasury shares and a total of 13,236,917 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The shares’ distribution is a key factor for shareholders to monitor their stake in the company and adhere to the FCA’s transparency rules.

