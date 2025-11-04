Sysmex Unveils 2 Immunoassay Panels For Early Diagnosis Of Primary Aldosteronism In Japan

(RTTNews) - Sysmex Corporation (SSMXY.PK,6869.T), a diagnostic instruments, reagents and software manufacturer, on Tuesday announced that it launched the HISCL Aldosterone Assay Kit and the HISCL Renin Assay Kit, immunoassay panels in Japan, on October 31, 2025. The assay kits are intended for measuring aldosterone and renin in the early diagnosis of primary aldosteronism, one of the causes of hypertension.

Primary aldosteronism is a condition in which high blood pressure develops due to excessive secretion of the hormone aldosterone by the adrenal glands.

It is estimated that approximately 5-10% of patients with hypertension in Japan have this disorder. As it carries a high risk of complications such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, and kidney dysfunction, clinical guidelines emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment planning.

The guidelines also include to effectively test for the two hormones, aldosterone and renin.

The newly launched HISCL Aldosterone Assay Kit helps by measuring aldosterone in serum or plasma, while the HISCL Renin Assay Kit is indicated for measuring active renin concentration in serum or plasma.

When used with the HISCL-Series installed in hospitals, the kits may likely enable rapid and sensitive measurement of aldosterone and renin contributing for early diagnosis which in turn may help the determination of treatment plans, and even a reduction in the length of hospital stays for patients, according to the company.

In addition, as a long term strategy and to strengthenglobal marketpenetration the Sysmex has been strengthening its testing lineup of endocrine diseases, such as diabetes and gynecological hormone parameters.

The launch of the assay kits may further enhance the endocrine disease panel of the HISCL-Series.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the stocks had closed 1.19% lower 1706.50 yen.

