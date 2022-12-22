BIIB

Sysmex says Japan approves blood test for Alzheimer's marker

December 22, 2022 — 03:30 am EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Sysmex Corp 4523.T said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval in Japan for a blood test to detect amyloid beta in the brain, a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease.

The company developed the test with Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co 6869.T and gained approval from regulators on Dec. 19, it said in a statement.

The test kit uses a small amount of the patient's blood to measure amyloid beta accumulation in the brain, allowing for earlier diagnosis and treatment.

Sysmex, a maker of medical equipment and clinical tests, said it was preparing for market introduction as soon as possible.

Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc BIIB.O are planning to seek full approval of their experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab in the United States, Europe and Japan next year.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift Editing by Mark Potter)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.