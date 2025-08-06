Sysmex Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Sysmex reported first quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent of 4.55 billion yen, down 58.7% from last year. Earnings per share was 7.30 yen compared to 17.69 yen. Net sales were 105.73 billion yen, down 5.6% from a year ago.

For the first half, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of the parent of 20.0 billion yen, and net sales of 240.0 billion yen. For the year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of the parent of 57.0 billion yen, and net sales of 535.0 billion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.