Sysco's (SYY) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Sysco Corporation SYY posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and the former came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



In the quarter, Sysco continued to witness market share gains. The company saw sequential sales growth and another quarter of net new customers. The company benefited from its efficient inflation pass-through and efforts to enhance customer fill rates even amid the supply hurdles. Sysco also generated EBITDA levels similar to the pre-pandemic period, despite major transformation costs. Apart from this, the company progressed with its Recipe for Growth plan. Management reiterated its guidance for fiscal 2022.

Quarter in Detail

The company posted adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. The bottom line increased considerably from the year-ago period’s earnings of 34 cents per share. This year-over-year surge is attributable to robust sales and operating leverage.

The global food product maker and distributor reported sales of $16,456.5 million, which soared 39.7% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15,765 million. Sales growth was backed by strong food-away-from-home sales. Foreign currency had a favorable impact of 1.1% on the top line.



Gross profit surged 33.9% to $2,971.7 million, while the gross margin contracted 79 basis points (bps) to 18.1%. This year-over-year growth in gross profit was fueled by elevated volumes, with an increased inflation rate efficiently passed on to customers. Foreign currency had a positive impact of 1.1% on gross profit. Adjusted operating income of $685.1 million grew $320.4 million from the year-ago period.

Segment Details

U.S. Foodservice Operations: During the reported quarter, segment sales jumped 46.5% to nearly $11,603 million. Local case volumes within U.S. Broadline operations jumped 23.8%, and total case volumes surged 28.1%. Both of these increases reflect organic improvements. Gross profit escalated 36.6% to $2,185.2 million, and gross margin fell 136 bps to 18.8%. U.S. Broadline saw a 13.4% product cost inflation due to the meat, poultry, and canned and dry products categories.



International Foodservice Operations: Segment sales soared 33.8% to $2,895.2 million in the quarter. Foreign-exchange fluctuations positively impacted segment sales by 5.6%. On a constant-currency (cc) basis, sales advanced 28.2% to $2,773.9 million. Gross profit jumped 30.8% to $589.1 million and gross margin declined 48 bps to 20.3%. At cc, gross profit rose 25.8% to $566.4 million. Currency movements aided the segment’s gross profit by 5%.



SYGMA sales advanced 11.8% to roughly $1,704 million. Gross profit rose 5% to $138.2 million, while the gross margin contracted 52 bps to 8.11%.



Other segment sales jumped 51.4% to $254.3 million.

Other Updates

Sysco ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,067.9 million, long-term debt of $10,645.4 million and total shareholders’ equity of $1,673.3 million. In the first quarter, the company generated cash flow from operations of $110.8 million and free cash flow amounted to $31.4 million.



This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has dropped 5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 4.8%.

