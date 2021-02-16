Sysco's (SYY) Innovative Concepts to Aid Foodservice Operators

Sysco Corporation SYY is committed toward helping foodservice operators amid the challenging operating environment. Progressing along these lines, the company launched nine innovative concepts through its Cutting Edge Solutions platform. These newly-launched offerings from Sysco are aimed at providing foodservice operators with differentiated menu offerings, environmentally-friendly cleaning and beverage items as well as innovative meal solutions.



Moreover, the company’s Cutting Edge Solutions platform provides customers with different and on-trend offerings to stay ahead of competitors. Also, the platform provides innovative chef-tested menu products that induce labor and operational savings.



The Spring 2021 Cutting Edge Solutions products include On-Trend Plant-Based Vegetable Pastas, Labor-Saving Chicken Concepts, Latin-Inspired Innovation and Desserts with a Twist among others. Notably, plant-based pastas have gained popularity for diners who are looking for grain-free alternatives. The company’s ready-to-serve Simply Plant-Based Vegetable Pastas are pre-cooked as well as provide impressive flavor and texture.





Further, Sysco Imperial Shredded Chicken Tenderloins under its Labor-Saving Chicken Concepts are pre-cooked that can be used in a number of menu concepts. Impressively, the product provides heat-and-serve convenience thus eliminating the requirement of hand-shredding. This helps operators save labor and enhance profits. Under its Latin-Inspired Innovation concept the company offers Portico Classic Mexican Street Corn Breaded Shrimp. The product combines the differentiated flavors of Mexican street corn (elote) and shrimp.



Moving on, the Perfect Fries for Takeout and Delivery concept provides the Sysco Imperial Red Battered Jumbo Crinkle Cut Fries. This product gives a savory potato flavor coupled with striking visual appearance. Further, Better for the Environment concept includes sustainable and durable — Centra Smart Eco-Friendly Microfiber Towels —that are suitable for any foodservice application. Also, the Sustainable Agave Company Agave Straws are certified biodegradable and compostable.

Wrapping Up

This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company is bearing the brunt of coronavirus-related hurdles. During second-quarter fiscal 2021, sales declined in both — the U.S. Foodservice and International Foodservice segments. Certainly, lower volumes in the food-away-from-home channel have been a deterrent. Increased social distancing has had a considerable adverse impact on the company’s restaurant, education and hospitality customer segments.



That said, Sysco is committed toward supporting the company’s customers amid the crisis, as part of which its Restaurants Rising program is worth noting. In connection with this, management announced plans to remove minimum delivery requirements in November 2020. Apart from this, the company’s sales consultants are utilizing the Restaurants Rising program to help Sysco draw new customers along with retaining the existing ones. Incidentally, sales consultants are aiding customers establish touchless menus, optimize delivery and takeout options. They are also assisting with marketing plans and providing other services. Shares of Sysco have surged 27.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 4.6%.

