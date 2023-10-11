News & Insights

Sysco To Acquire Edward Don & Co. For Undisclosed Terms

October 11, 2023

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) announced Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Edward Don & Co., a leading distributor of foodservice equipment, supplies, and disposables based in Chicago, IL.

Founded in 1921, Edward Don & Co. generates approximately $1.3 billion in annual revenue, servicing a broad range of restaurant, foodservice, and other customers across the U.S.

This acquisition will allow Sysco to add strategic new capabilities and diversified offerings to complement its existing business and create a specialty Equipment and Supplies platform that will provide better selection and service to customers.

Upon completion of the transaction, Edward Don & Co. will operate as a standalone specialty division within Sysco. In addition, Sysco expects to retain the leadership team of DON, as well as all current employees.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

