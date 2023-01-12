Sysco (SYY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sysco (SYY) closed the most recent trading day at $80.25, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food distributor had lost 1.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Sysco will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Sysco to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.71 billion, up 14.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $76.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28% and +11.48%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sysco should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sysco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sysco is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.39. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.27.

Meanwhile, SYY's PEG ratio is currently 2.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SYY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

