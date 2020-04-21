Sysco (SYY) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

Sysco (SYY) closed the most recent trading day at $48.80, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food distributor had gained 36.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 18.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SYY as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SYY is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.58 billion, down 7.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $54.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.89% and -9.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SYY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.6% lower. SYY currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, SYY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.36.

Also, we should mention that SYY has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

