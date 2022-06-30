Sysco (SYY) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Sysco (SYY) closed the most recent trading day at $84.71, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the food distributor had gained 2.46% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Sysco will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.12, up 57.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.3 billion, up 13.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $68 billion, which would represent changes of +124.31% and +32.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sysco. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sysco currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Sysco's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.63.

Investors should also note that SYY has a PEG ratio of 2.4 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SYY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

