Sysco (SYY) Set to Remove Minimum Delivery Requirements

Sysco Corporation SYY is committed toward helping its customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.The company took another step in this respect when it announced its plans to remove minimum delivery size needs for customers’ regularly scheduled delivery days. The new step will be effective from Nov 16 for all U.S. Broadline, Buckhead Meat, FreshPoint and Newport Meat customers. The initiative is a part of Sysco’s Restaurants Rising campaign.



By eliminating minimum delivery requirements, the company aims to provide operators with ease and more flexibility in managing their business. This new change is applicable for both large and small customers. Also, the elimination of minimum requirement is especially beneficial for independent restaurant operators. This step will help them plan for possible changes in demand and coronaviurs-led restrictions during winters.



Apart from the latest move, the company’s value-added services and strategic partnership discounts are open for use by present and new customers. These include FREE Restaurant Marketing Tools, DISCOUNTS on solutions and services customers need right now, FREE Sysco Foodie Solutions, EASY Credit Card Payment and FAST Onboarding for new customers.



Under the FREE Restaurant Marketing Tools, Sysco’s team prepares marketing solutions like banners and posters. The company’s partners give special discounts for significant services required by restaurant operators, including mobile order; delivery and menu services. FAST Onboarding for new customers —helps new customers come onboard in less than 24 hours to use Sysco’s offers.

Other Growth Efforts Amid COVID-19

Sysco is undertaking measures to manage its business and help foodservice operators amid the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the company launched 10 fascinating menu concepts only for its customers nationally with the help of the Cutting Edge Solutions platform. These exclusively crafted products are likely to aid foodservice operators keep up with the new dining trends, while keeping them steady amid the competitors during the pandemic. The platform will help them increase dining traffic and open up new revenue-generating opportunities.



Further, it will help foodservice operators update their menus in a simple manner. The platform also enables a smooth functioning of back-of-house operations for the foodservice operators. Notably, the Cutting Edge Solutions’ products are curated keeping in mind dining trends like comfort foods, outdoor and patio dining, better-for-you ingredients, takeout-friendly as well as versatility and labor-saving solutions.



In September, Sysco launched Foodie Solutions to help foodservice operators amid the coronavirus outbreak. Foodie Solutions’ toolkits are aimed at helping foodservice operators drive traffic and enhance sales to stay afloat amid the coronavirus crisis. Apart from this, Foodie Solutions is designed to help Sysco’s customers by providing them with long-term operational strategies.



We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 14.2% in the past three months compared with the industry's growth of 0.8%.

Top 3 Picks

United Natural Foods UNFI, with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Blue Apron Holdings APRN, with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.3%, on average.



Pilgrim’s Pride PPC, with a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 2.6%.

