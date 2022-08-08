Sysco (SYY) Readies for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Sysco Corporation SYY is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Aug 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $18,270 million, suggesting a rise of 13.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.12 per share, indicating a 57.8% surge from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. This marketer and distributor of food and related products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. SYY delivered an earnings surprise of 31.5% in the last reported quarter.



For fiscal 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at almost $67 billion, suggesting growth of 32.5% from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.23 currently compared with the $1.44 reported in fiscal 2021.

Key Trends

Sysco has been witnessing strong consumer and customer away-from-home demand. Further, the company has been seeing robust market share gains in the United States and internationally, reflecting strength in its Recipe for Growth plan, which involves five strategic pillars.



The five strategic pillars include enhancing customers’ experience via digital tools. Further, the company is focused on improving the supply chain to cater to customers efficiently and consistently with better delivery and omnichannel inventory management. Next, Sysco aims at providing customer-oriented merchandising and marketing solutions to augment sales. The company also targets having team-based selling, with an emphasis on important cuisines. Finally, Sysco is focused on cultivating new capacities, channels and segments alongside sponsoring investments via cost-saving initiatives.



The contribution from acquisitions has also been working well for Sysco, which purchased The Coastal Companies in February 2022. Before this, Sysco acquired Greco and Sons in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. We note that these acquisitions go in tandem with Sysco’s Recipe for Growth.



That said, SYY has been encountering product cost inflation in the U.S. Foodservice unit for a while now. However, management is undertaking efforts to counter product and fuel inflation.

Factors to Note

Sysco made solid progress in the third quarter, and on its last earnings call, the company stated that it expects to see further growth in the fourth quarter. It expects fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $1.05-$1.15 compared with the 71 cents delivered in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Management’s optimism for the fourth quarter is based on the expectations of a continued market revival, market share gains, the efficient pass-through of higher costs and improved operating expenses (stemming from reduced snapback and productivity-related costs). However, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 included an extra week, which is likely to affect comparisons.



However, management remained optimistic about its business and raised its adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2022. Sysco now expects the EPS in the $3.16-$3.26 band in the fiscal, up from the earlier view of the $3-$3.10 band.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sysco this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Sysco carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of -1.66%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

