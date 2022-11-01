Sysco (SYY) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Sysco Corporation SYY posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and the former came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company saw a double-digit rise in earnings and sales as it efficiently managed inflation and witnessed a case volume increase and higher market share. Sysco is progressing well with its Recipe for Growth plan and remains on track to grow 1.35 times the market in the year.



Management remains optimistic about its business while remaining cautious of the macroeconomic landscape. The company reiterated its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance range of $4.09-$4.39 for fiscal 2023, suggesting 26-35% growth from the year-ago period.



The company expects to return $1.5 billion to its stockholders in the fiscal.

Sysco Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Sysco Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sysco Corporation Quote

Quarter in Detail

Sysco’s adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. However, the bottom line increased from the year-ago period’s earnings of 83 cents per share.



The global food product maker and distributor reported sales of $19,126.8 million, which jumped 16.2% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18,634 million. However, foreign currency had an adverse impact of 2% on the top line.



The gross profit surged 17.4% to $3,488.9 million, and the gross margin expanded 18 basis points (bps) to 18.2%. This year-over-year growth in the gross profit was fueled by elevated volumes, efficient inflation management and progress in the company’s partnership growth management efforts.



SYY witnessed product cost inflation of 9.7%, which was measured by estimated changes in product costs, mainly in the dairy and frozen categories. Foreign currency had a negative impact of 2.5% on the gross profit.



The adjusted operating income of $770.3 million grew by $85.2 million from the year-ago period.

Segment Details

U.S. Foodservice Operations: In the reported quarter, the segment witnessed robust sales growth, overall share gains and higher profitability. Sales jumped 17.2% to $13,602.5 million. Local case volumes within U.S. Broadline operations rose 5.4%, and total case volumes increased 7.3%.



The gross profit escalated by 19.5% to $2,612.3 million, and the gross margin rose 37 bps to 19.2%. The U.S. Broadline saw 12% product cost inflation, which was measured by estimated changes in product costs, mainly in the dairy and frozen categories.



International Foodservice Operations: The segment’s sales advanced 13.4% to $3,283.7 million in the quarter. However, foreign-exchange fluctuations adversely impacted the segment’s sales by 10.9%.



On a constant-currency (cc) basis, sales advanced 24.3%. The gross profit jumped 10.2% to $649.3 million, but the gross margin contracted 58 bps to 19.77%. At cc, the gross profit increased 22.4%. Currency movements hurt the segment’s gross profit by 12.2%.



SYGMA’s sales advanced 13.5% to $1,933.5 million. The gross profit rose 11.4% to $153.9 million, while the gross margin contracted 15 bps to 7.96%.



The Other segment’s sales jumped 20.8% to $307.2 million.

Other Updates

Sysco ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $437.7 million, long-term debt of $10,263.3 million and total shareholders’ equity of $1,115.3 million. In the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2023, the company generated cash flow from operations of $158.6 million, and free cash flow amounted to $13.8 million.



During the quarter, Sysco returned $517 million to shareholders through share buybacks worth $267.7 million and dividends of $249.3 million.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 1.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 0.4%.

Staple Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are Lamb Weston LW, TreeHouse Foods THS and Lancaster Colony LANC.



Lamb Weston, a frozen potato product company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 14.6% and 45.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



TreeHouse Foods, which manufactures and distributes private label food and beverages, sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. TreeHouse Foods has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THS’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 16.8% and 15.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Lancaster Colony, which manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). LANC delivered an earnings surprise of 170% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lancaster Colony’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 9.6% and 38.3%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sysco Corporation (SYY): Free Stock Analysis Report



TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lamb Weston (LW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.