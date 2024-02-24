Sysco (SYY) Price Target Increased by 8.85% to 89.84

The average one-year price target for Sysco (NYSE:SYY) has been revised to 89.84 / share. This is an increase of 8.85% from the prior estimate of 82.54 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 77.77 to a high of 96.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.17% from the latest reported closing price of 80.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sysco. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYY is 0.30%, a decrease of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 483,348K shares. The put/call ratio of SYY is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,748K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,826K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,179K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,856K shares, representing a decrease of 37.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 89.20% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 13,768K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,220K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 0.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,137K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,064K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 12,049K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,860K shares, representing an increase of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 90.11% over the last quarter.

Sysco Background Information

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion.

