Sysco (SYY) Gains on Solid Supply Chain, Recipe for Growth

Sysco Corporation SYY has been benefiting from its pricing strategies, innovation and marketing techniques. The company’s Recipe for Growth program has been aiding in particular.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for fiscal 2023 and 2024 is pegged at $76.55 billion and $79.77 billion, indicating year-over-year increases of 11.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pinned at $4 and $4.47, implying year-over-year increases of 23.1% and 11.8%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Digging Deeper

Sysco demonstrated its resilience and prowess in the market by delivering remarkable double-digit growth in its top and bottom lines in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This outstanding performance can be attributed to various strategic initiatives and operational advancements of the company.



One of the key factors contributing to Sysco's success is its robust supply-chain network. The company has been focused on enhancing the efficiency of its supply chain, resulting in substantial sequential gains. Notably, improvements in retention, productivity and operating expense leverage have all played vital roles in boosting the company's overall performance. By optimizing its supply chain processes, Sysco has been able to better serve its customers while achieving significant cost savings.



SYY has been steadfastly advancing its Recipe for Growth strategy, which revolves around leveraging digital tools, and implementing innovative sales and merchandising initiatives. Embracing technology and data-driven solutions has proven to be a fruitful approach for the company, as it has enabled Sysco to identify growth opportunities and improve customer experience. This alignment with modern digital trends has given the company a competitive edge in an ever-evolving market landscape.



Central to Sysco's success is its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. By prioritizing customer needs, the company launched initiatives like "Sysco Your Way" and "Sysco Perks" to provide tailored solutions and added value to its clientele. This customer-centric approach has not only strengthened the company’s relationships with existing customers but has also attracted new clients, contributing to strong sales growth throughout the quarter.



Despite challenges posed by the industry, Sysco's ability to sustain robust sales growth is a testament to its adaptability and strategic planning. As the market landscape continually evolves, Sysco's fully diversified business model has proven to be a formidable defense against potential impacts. The company's diversified portfolio has enabled it to weather various economic conditions and uncertainties, ensuring steady progress in any economic climate.

Finishing Up

Sysco has solidified its position as a dynamic industry leader, well-prepared to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities in the future. With a proven record of success and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Sysco is poised for continued growth and long-term prosperity.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has dipped 3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 2%.

3 Promising Stocks

Here we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Associated British Foods ASBFY, Celsius Holdings CELH and Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW.



Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ASBFY’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 7%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Associated British Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 30.4% and 4.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



Celsius Holdings, which offers functional drinks and liquid supplements, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CELH delivered an earnings surprise of 81.8% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 69.6% and 154.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Lamb Weston Holdings is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. LW’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 42.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LW’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 29.6% and 117.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. LW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.6%, on average.

