Sysco (SYY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sysco (SYY) closed the most recent trading day at $86.39, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food distributor had gained 8.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sysco as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.12, up 57.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.27 billion, up 13.23% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sysco. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sysco is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Sysco's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.38.

Also, we should mention that SYY has a PEG ratio of 2.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SYY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

