Sysco (SYY) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Sysco said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $75.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 4.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sysco. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYY is 0.35%, a decrease of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 503,633K shares. The put/call ratio of SYY is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sysco is 89.94. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.79% from its latest reported closing price of 75.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sysco is 76,986MM, an increase of 4.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 31,128K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,180K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 1.54% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 15,841K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,325K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,564K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,513K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,399K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,183K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 13,076K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,353K shares, representing an increase of 59.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 99.75% over the last quarter.

Sysco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.