Sysco (SYY) Adds New Foodie Solutions Toolkits to Boost Growth

Sysco Corporation SYY is committed toward helping out its restaurant customers amid evolving operating environment. Progressing along these lines, the company introduced four new toolkits to its Foodie Solutions platform called Wholesome Dining, The Valentine’s Day, Seafood and Greatest Game toolkits.



Sysco is optimistic about the upcoming Valentine’s Day and expects it to remain one of the key occasions for dining even amid the coronavirus outbreak. Keeping this in mind, the company’s Foodie Solutions Valentine’s Day Toolkit is filled with easy-to-action ideas like providing innovative virtual experiences that include chef-prepped meal kits and wine pairings. Moreover, the Valentine’s Day Toolkit offers options for different restaurant-quality desserts.



Wholesome Dining toolkit is designed to meet customer’s needs for a healthy and wellness-filled lifestyle. Notably, the toolkit consists of plant-based protein, vegan and gluten-free options. Seafood toolkit promotes — Get Hooked on Seafood trend—as revenues of seafood rise more than 20% during the spring season. Greatest Game toolkit includes Tailgate Kits To Go so that patrons can celebrate their desired team this season despite pandemic-led restrictions.





These toolkits are the latest addition to various resources that are aimed at helping foodservice operators to enhance revenues along with satisfying customer expectations of a safe dining, takeout or delivery experience. Moreover, restaurant operators can take advantage of Sysco’s no delivery minimums for regularly scheduled delivery days. Also, the company provides other free services like contactless menus, signs, banners and social media support for its customers.



Notably, Sysco launched Foodie Solutions to aid foodservice operators in September last year. Foodie Solutions’ toolkits are aimed at helping foodservice operators in driving traffic and enhancing sales to stay afloat amid the coronavirus crisis. Apart from this, Foodie Solutions is designed to help Sysco’s customers by providing them with long-term operational strategies.



The company is coming up with marketplace pop-up shops, offering solutions and prolonging the outdoor-dining season. Moreover, Sysco’s culinary experts are assisting restaurants in optimizing their menus to boost profitability and modify offerings for takeout as well as delivery efficiency. Apart from this, the company hosted many webinars with customers. Further, its efficient salesforce conducted a number of business reviews to assist customers amid the tough times. Consequently, the customer closure rate for Sysco is lesser than the industry average.



We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 38.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 7.2%.

Better-Ranked Food Stocks

The Hain Celestial HAIN, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Darling Ingredients DAR, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.3%, on average.



B&G Foods, Inc. BGS — carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present — has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average.

