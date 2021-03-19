Sysco (SYY) Adds New Foodie Solutions Toolkits, Aids Customers

Sysco Corporation SYY has been keen on helping foodservice customers amid the dynamic business environment, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. Evidently, the company launched three new toolkits under the Foodie Solutions platform. These include Brunch, Protecting Your Business and Turning Your Tables.



We note that the Brunch toolkit includes famous brunch and take-out offerings like Mother’s Day “Berry Me in Chocolate” strawberry kit and Bloody Mary cocktail kits. Apart from these concepts, it also includes “Sea-cuterie boards” — a trend that took off in 2020. Further, the Protecting Your Business toolkit includes resources related to tamper-evident packaging and labels, to ensure delivery and carryout meals are safe. Lastly, Turning Your Tables toolkit provides information related to technological and offline methods to ensure maximum profitability and enhanced guest experience. This toolkit bodes well amid pandemic-led capacity restrictions in restaurants.

Growth Efforts on Track

Sysco, the leading global foodservice distribution company, is on track to help restaurant operators by providing easy onboarding and no minimum delivery for regular scheduled delivery days. Additionally, the company’s customers are entitled to exclusive value-added services via its Foodie Solutions Partner programs and Sysco Marketing Services.





Sysco’s sales consultants have been utilizing the Restaurants Rising program to help draw new customers, along with retaining the existing ones. Incidentally, sales consultants have been aiding customers by establishing touchless menus, optimizing delivery and takeout options, and assisting with marketing plans, among other services. Markedly, the additional closure rate of Sysco’s customers was 50% below the industry’s average, per the second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings call.



Apart from helping customers, Sysco is focused on investing in its people — as part of which, it is purposely retaining the company’s drivers even after witnessing volume declines in December, 2020. This is likely to ensure their availability at the time of volume recovery. Again, this is likely to flare up the company’s transportation costs in the short term, but is likely to be beneficial over the long run. Sysco is committed toward working capital investments as part of its efforts to stay well placed for business recovery. Lastly, the company is also making technological investments to enhance customers’ experience. This includes Sysco Shop technology, the company’s new pricing software, as well as enhancements to supply-chain systems.



We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 23% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 15%.

Better-Ranked Food Stocks

The Hain Celestial HAIN, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Medifast, Inc. MED — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 — has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.4%, on average.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.