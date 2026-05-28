Sysco (SYY) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sysco (SYY). Shares have added about 1.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sysco due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Sysco Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates on Incentive Cost Headwinds

Sysco posted third-quarter fiscal 2026 results that fell modestly short of expectations. Adjusted earnings were 94 cents per share, down 2.1% year over year and below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents, a negative surprise of 1.05%. Sales were $20.5 billion, up 4.7% from the year-ago quarter, but missed the consensus mark of $20.59 billion by 0.44%.



Sysco’s top line benefited from improving demand across its footprint, with management pointing to continued volume acceleration and progress across business segments. Foreign exchange boosted reported sales, increasing International sales and total Sysco sales during the quarter.



On a constant-currency basis, Sysco’s comparable sales were $20.27 billion for the quarter. The comparison highlights that while growth remained positive, currency translation provided an incremental boost to reported results.

Sysco’s Cost & Margin Picture

Gross profit increased 6.5% year over year to $3.8 billion, supported by higher volumes and strategic sourcing efficiencies. The gross margin expanded 31 basis points to 18.6%, reflecting a favorable mix and effective management of product cost inflation. Sysco cited enterprise-level product cost inflation of 2.8%, led by higher costs in dairy, meat and seafood. The company indicated that its pricing execution and sourcing initiatives helped offset inflation and contributed to the quarter’s margin expansion.



Operating expenses rose 10.1% year over year, primarily due to higher incentive compensation, along with sales headcount and capacity investments. On an adjusted basis, operating expenses increased 8.4%, underscoring that underlying cost growth remained elevated even after excluding certain items. Expense pressure showed up clearly in profitability. Operating income declined 9.1% to $619 million, while adjusted operating income eased 0.6% to $768 million, pointing to a quarter where gross profit gains were largely absorbed by higher spending.

Sysco’s Segments Show Diverging Profit Trends

U.S. Foodservice Operations: Sysco’s largest segment posted steady growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with sales rising 3.1% year over year to $14.2 billion. Total case volume increased 2.3%, while local case volume improved 3.3%, reflecting continued momentum with local customers. Sysco remains confident about delivering more than 2.5% U.S. local volume growth in the fourth quarter. During the third quarter, gross profit increased 5.2% to $2.7 billion and gross margin expanded 38 basis points to 19.2%. Adjusted operating income rose 5.1% to $830 million, as gains from volume and gross margin were partly offset by higher costs tied to incentive compensation and planned investments.



International Foodservice Operations: The international business delivered another solid quarter, with sales up 12.4% to $3.9 billion. On a constant-currency basis, sales increased 5.2% to $3.6 billion, as foreign exchange movements provided a notable lift to reported performance. Margins improved year over year, with gross profit rising 14.6% to $834 million and gross margin increasing 41 basis points to 21.5%. Adjusted operating income rose 12.5% to $144 million, supported by volume gains and margin expansion despite higher operating expenses.



SYGMA: SYGMA sales increased 2.5% year over year to $2.1 billion. Gross margin declined 34 basis points to 7.63%, and gross profit edged down to $163 million from $166 million in the year-ago quarter. Even with a softer margin, operating income improved 5.9% to $18 million as operating expenses decreased 2.7% to $145 million.



The Other segment’s sales rose 2.3% to $263 million, while gross margin expanded sharply, helping operating income improve to $7 million compared to an operating loss of $3 million a year ago.

SYY Keeps High-End Earnings View, Highlights Jetro Deal

Management reiterated confidence in delivering full-year adjusted earnings per share at the high end of its previously issued $4.50-$4.60 guidance range. The company also continued to flag an approximate $100 million, or 16 cents per diluted share, headwind tied to incentive compensation comparisons versus fiscal 2025.



Separately, Sysco provided additional detail on its previously announced agreement to acquire Jetro Restaurant Depot. The target operates 167 large-format warehouse stores across 35 states and caters to more than 725,000 independent restaurants and foodservice operators, with the deal expected to close by Sysco’s third quarter of fiscal 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Sysco has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Sysco has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.