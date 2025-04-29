Sysco Slashes FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Sysco Corp. (SYY) slashed its adjusted earnings growth and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings per share growth of about 3 percent on sales growth of at least 1 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 to 7 percent on sales growth of 4 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.55 per share on sales growth of 4.09 percent to $82.07 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said it remains on target to return approximately $2.25 billion back to shareholders in fiscal 2025, with share repurchase and dividends.

