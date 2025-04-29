Markets
SYY

Sysco Slashes FY25 Outlook - Update

April 29, 2025 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Sysco Corp. (SYY) slashed its adjusted earnings growth and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings per share growth of about 3 percent on sales growth of at least 1 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 to 7 percent on sales growth of 4 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.55 per share on sales growth of 4.09 percent to $82.07 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said it remains on target to return approximately $2.25 billion back to shareholders in fiscal 2025, with share repurchase and dividends.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SYY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.