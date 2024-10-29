News & Insights

Stocks

Sysco says traffic trends improved throughout the quarter

October 29, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Says food away from home continues to gain share. Says seeing ‘strong performance’ across the board in non-commercial sectors. Says ‘on track’ for full-year guidance. Says pleased with international business segment. Says national sales business ‘performing at a very high-level’. Says confident Sygma will continue to deliver ‘strong results’ over remainder of the year. Says growing local business, however the company knows it can take share and drive higher volume profitably. Says ‘confident’ in actions to support local case growth. Says will continue to look for high-quality assets that complement business offerings. Comments taken from Q1 earnings conference call.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SYY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.