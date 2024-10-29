Sysco says traffic trends improved throughout the quarter

Says food away from home continues to gain share. Says seeing ‘strong performance’ across the board in non-commercial sectors. Says ‘on track’ for full-year guidance. Says pleased with international business segment. Says national sales business ‘performing at a very high-level’. Says confident Sygma will continue to deliver ‘strong results’ over remainder of the year. Says growing local business, however the company knows it can take share and drive higher volume profitably. Says ‘confident’ in actions to support local case growth. Says will continue to look for high-quality assets that complement business offerings. Comments taken from Q1 earnings conference call.

