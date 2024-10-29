Sysco says ‘on track’ to return approximately $2B back to shareholders in 2025

“Additionally, we remain on track to return approximately $2 billion back to shareholders for the fiscal year,” said Kenny Cheung, CFO.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SYY:
- Sysco reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.09, consensus $1.13
- Is SYY a Buy, Before Earnings?
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 10/25/2024
- Sysco informed customers about supplier onion recall, Bloomberg says
- Sysco announces launch of 19 concepts on Cutting Edge Solutions platform
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.