Sysco Rolls Out Two New Online Toolkits For Its Foodie Solutions Platform - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Foodservice distribution company Sysco Corp. (SYY) announced Friday that it has launched two new online toolkits to its Foodie Solutions platform to enable restaurants ramp up to meet the surging demand as summer approaches.

The new toolkits are the latest in a series of carefully curated tools to help foodservice operators succeed while generating additional revenue and meeting consumer expectations.

The Labor & Hiring Toolkit provides a comprehensive resource for hiring, training and retaining restaurant employees, including tips such as taking action on employee feedback and offering incentives to improve retention.

Meanwhile, the Summer Toolkit offers creative ideas to prepare for the summer rush and welcome guests back safely.

