Sysco reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.09, consensus $1.13

Reports Q1 revenue $20.5B, consensus $20.46B. “Sysco’s (SYY) financial performance for the quarter included top- and bottom-line growth, delivering sales growth across the USFS, International, and SYGMA segments. We are pleased with many aspects of our quarterly performance, and we see opportunities for improvement within our performance. International remains a growth vector, which delivered an 8.6% increase in operating income and a 12.1% increase in adjusted operating income for the quarter, and specialty continues to win in the marketplace, with total team selling continuing to pick up pace and momentum. Importantly, the rate of top- and bottom-line growth improved in the month of September. We remain on track to accelerate local volume growth and margins in the second half of the year, with an improving pipeline. We are confident in delivering our plan,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s C#O

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SYY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.