Sysco Recalls Frozen Supplemental Shakes Amid Listeria Outbreak And Suspends Supplier Purchases

(RTTNews) - In response to a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, Sysco Corp. has recalled its frozen supplemental shakes and ceased all purchases of other products from Lyons Magnus, which operates a facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Sysco Imperial and Lyons ReadyCare supplemental shakes, supplied by Lyons Magnus, were identified as being linked to the outbreak.

Sysco noted that it is actively removing the recalled items from its inventory, notifying affected customers, and halting production of all products originating from the Fort Wayne facility. Additional actions will be undertaken as necessary, with Sysco pledging continued cooperation with all relevant agencies.

