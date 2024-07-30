Sysco Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sysco (SYY) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings declined to $612 million from $733 million, last year. EPS decreased 14.6% to $1.23, compared to $1.44. Adjusted EPS increased 3.7% to $1.39. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.38, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales increased 4.2% to $20.6 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $20.57 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.