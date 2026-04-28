Sysco Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates on Incentive Cost Headwinds

Sysco Corporation SYY posted third-quarter fiscal 2026 results that fell modestly short of expectations. Results reflected accelerating volume trends and gross margin expansion, but the quarter also absorbed a meaningful drag from higher incentive compensation.



Adjusted earnings were 94 cents per share, down 2.1% year over year and below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents, a negative surprise of 1.05%. Sales were $20.5 billion, up 4.7% from the year-ago quarter, but missed the consensus mark of $20.59 billion by 0.44%.

Sysco Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Sysco Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sysco Corporation Quote

SYY’s Comparable Sales Growth Includes FX Tailwinds

Sysco’s top line benefited from improving demand across its footprint, with management pointing to continued volume acceleration and progress across business segments. Foreign exchange boosted reported sales, increasing International sales and total Sysco sales during the quarter.



On a constant-currency basis, Sysco’s comparable sales were $20.27 billion for the quarter. The comparison highlights that while growth remained positive, currency translation provided an incremental boost to reported results.

Sysco’s Cost & Margin Picture

Gross profit increased 6.5% year over year to $3.8 billion, supported by higher volumes and strategic sourcing efficiencies. The gross margin expanded 31 basis points to 18.6%, reflecting a favorable mix and effective management of product cost inflation.



Sysco cited enterprise-level product cost inflation of 2.8%, led by higher costs in dairy, meat and seafood. The company indicated that its pricing execution and sourcing initiatives helped offset inflation and contributed to the quarter’s margin expansion.



Operating expenses rose 10.1% year over year, primarily due to higher incentive compensation, along with sales headcount and capacity investments. On an adjusted basis, operating expenses increased 8.4%, underscoring that underlying cost growth remained elevated even after excluding certain items.



Expense pressure showed up clearly in profitability. Operating income declined 9.1% to $619 million, while adjusted operating income eased 0.6% to $768 million, pointing to a quarter where gross profit gains were largely absorbed by higher spending.

Sysco’s Segments Show Diverging Profit Trends

U.S. Foodservice Operations: Sysco’s largest segment posted steady growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with sales rising 3.1% year over year to $14.2 billion. Total case volume increased 2.3%, while local case volume improved 3.3%, reflecting continued momentum with local customers. Sysco remains confident about delivering more than 2.5% U.S. local volume growth in the fourth quarter.



During the third quarter, gross profit increased 5.2% to $2.7 billion and gross margin expanded 38 basis points to 19.2%. Adjusted operating income rose 5.1% to $830 million, as gains from volume and gross margin were partly offset by higher costs tied to incentive compensation and planned investments.



International Foodservice Operations: The international business delivered another solid quarter, with sales up 12.4% to $3.9 billion. On a constant-currency basis, sales increased 5.2% to $3.6 billion, as foreign exchange movements provided a notable lift to reported performance.



Margins improved year over year, with gross profit rising 14.6% to $834 million and gross margin increasing 41 basis points to 21.5%. Adjusted operating income rose 12.5% to $144 million, supported by volume gains and margin expansion despite higher operating expenses.



SYGMA: SYGMA sales increased 2.5% year over year to $2.1 billion. Gross margin declined 34 basis points to 7.63%, and gross profit edged down to $163 million from $166 million in the year-ago quarter. Even with a softer margin, operating income improved 5.9% to $18 million as operating expenses decreased 2.7% to $145 million.



The Other segment’s sales rose 2.3% to $263 million, while gross margin expanded sharply, helping operating income improve to $7 million compared to an operating loss of $3 million a year ago.

SYY’s Cash Generation Supports Shareholder Returns

Sysco’s cash flow profile remained a key positive in the release. For the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2026, cash flow from operations totaled $1.5 billion, while free cash flow was $1.1 billion, reflecting improved cash generation versus the prior-year period.



Capital returns stayed active as well. Over the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2026, Sysco returned $978 million to shareholders through share buybacks of $200 million and dividends of $778 million while ending the quarter with $1.9 billion in cash and total liquidity of $4.4 billion.

SYY Keeps High-End Earnings View, Highlights Jetro Deal

Management reiterated confidence in delivering full-year adjusted earnings per share at the high end of its previously issued $4.50-$4.60 guidance range. The company also continued to flag an approximate $100 million, or 16 cents per diluted share, headwind tied to incentive compensation comparisons versus fiscal 2025.



Separately, Sysco provided additional detail on its previously announced agreement to acquire Jetro Restaurant Depot. The target operates 167 large-format warehouse stores across 35 states and caters to more than 725,000 independent restaurants and foodservice operators, with the deal expected to close by Sysco’s third quarter of fiscal 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 7.3% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 26.5%.

Stocks to Consider

Smithfield Foods, Inc. SFD produces various packaged meats and fresh pork products in the United States and internationally. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Smithfield Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 1.1% and 7.5%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. SFD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.3%, on average.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a food company through the Beef, Pork, Chicken and Prepared Foods segments. TSN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current fiscal-year sales calls for growth of 4.4%, while the consensus mark for earnings indicates a decline of 4.1% from the year-ago figures. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.



Post Holdings POST operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. At present, POST carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Post Holdings delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.6%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Post Holdings’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2.7% and 0.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

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