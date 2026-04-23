Sysco Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Essential Insights for Investors

Sysco Corporation SYY is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on April 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $20.59 billion, indicating a 5.1% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 95 cents a share, which implies 1% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. SYY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.7%, on average.

Sysco Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sysco Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sysco Corporation Quote

Factors Likely to Influence SYY’s Upcoming Results

Sysco’s fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by steady improvement in its core U.S. Foodservice business. In the fiscal second quarter, local case volumes increased 1.2%, marking a third consecutive quarter of sequential improvement. Management indicated that volume trends have been strengthening through the quarter and into January, reflecting continued momentum in the business. This momentum is likely to have been supported by improving salesforce productivity, better customer retention and increased adoption of digital selling tools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests an increase of 4.8% in the U.S. Foodservice Operations revenue.



The International segment is also expected to have supported revenue growth in the fiscal third quarter, backed by strong volume momentum and solid execution across geographies. The segment delivered robust growth in the fiscal second quarter, with healthy local case expansion and double-digit operating income growth, reflecting continued strength across international markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests an increase of 7.8% in the International Foodservice Operations revenue.



On the profitability front, the fiscal third quarter is expected to have benefited from continued gross margin expansion and productivity gains. In the fiscal second quarter, Sysco delivered margin improvement driven by strategic sourcing efforts and disciplined cost management. These factors, along with ongoing supply-chain efficiencies and improved workforce retention, are likely to have supported earnings growth in the fiscal third quarter.



While the aforementioned factors have been encouraging, results are expected to be partly impacted by incentive compensation headwinds. Management indicated that these costs have been weighing on year-over-year earnings comparisons, which is likely to have limited bottom-line expansion in the upcoming quarter.

Earnings Whispers for SYY

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sysco this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Sysco carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.05, which implies 7.9% decline year over year. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $5.39 billion, which indicates 4.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BJ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.28 billion, which indicates an increase of 6.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J. M. Smucker’s quarterly earnings per share of $2.66 implies growth of 15.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. SJM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1%, on average.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 million, which indicates a surge of 14.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 71 cents, which implies a 2.9% increase year over year. MKC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 4.5%, on average.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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