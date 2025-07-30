Sysco Posts 6.5% EPS Beat in Q4

Key Points Adjusted earnings per share reached $1.48, surpassing analyst estimates by 6.5%.

Revenue was $21.1 billion, up 2.8% from the prior year.

Local U.S. Foodservice case volume remained negative, but management guided for moderate sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2026.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY), a global leader in foodservice distribution, released its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025 on July 29, 2025. The headline results showed adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48, beating the Wall Street estimate of $1.39 (non-GAAP). Revenue totaled $21.1 billion, which was also above forecasts and up from the same quarter last year. Company leadership said overall results "exceeded expectations" thanks to improved trends in local foodservice and execution of internal initiatives. While the quarter was better than expected, certain key metrics, such as Local U.S. case volume continued to trend lower in recent quarters, signaling mixed industry conditions.

Metric Q4 FY25(13 weeks ended Jun. 28, 2025) Q4 Estimate Q4 FY24(13 weeks ended Jun. 29, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.48 $1.39 $1.39 6.5% Revenue (GAAP) $21.1 billion $21.0 billion $20.6 billion 2.4% Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $1.1 billion N/A $1.1 billion 1.1% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $1.3 billion N/A $1.3 billion 1.8% Net Earnings (GAAP) $531 million N/A $612 million (13.2%)

Business Model Overview and Key Success Factors

Sysco is the largest foodservice distributor in North America, supplying restaurants, healthcare, educational facilities, and hospitality businesses. Its core business is the delivery and sale of fresh, frozen, and packaged food, along with equipment and supplies, to commercial customers.

Key areas for success include maintaining and growing share in a fragmented $360 billion U.S. foodservice market (calendar year 2023). With about 17% share for calendar year 2023, Sysco faces low barriers to entry and a mix of regional and national competitors. Supply chain efficiency, pricing competitiveness, regulatory compliance, and workforce management are critical. Investments in employee retention and technology, strong customer service, and international expansion strategies also play key roles in maintaining Sysco’s position in the industry.

Quarter Highlights: Revenue, Profitability, Segments, and Trends

The quarter brought solid revenue growth above GAAP estimates, with Total sales were up 2.8% compared to the prior year. U.S. Foodservice operations contributed $14.8 billion (GAAP) in sales, up 2.4%, but total case volume in this segment slipped 0.3%. The more telling local case volume fell 1.5%, a trend that continued from earlier periods as Foot traffic at restaurants remained weak in the prior quarter.

The International Foodservice segment posted stronger results, with Sales in the International Foodservice segment were up 3.6% to $3.9 billion. When adjusted for constant currency and excluding the Mexico joint venture, growth was even higher at 8.3%. Gross profit in the International Foodservice segment increased 7.6% to $847 million. International adjusted operating income increased 20.1% from the prior year quarter, reflecting both margin gains and local volume growth. SYGMA, Sysco's logistics-focused unit, saw GAAP sales rise 5.9% year over year, contributing to the overall top line but representing a smaller part of profits.

Gross profit company-wide (GAAP) improved by 3.9%, with the gross margin expanding to 18.9%. This was mainly due to better management of product cost inflation, which stood at 3.5% for the quarter, with meat and dairy most affected. Operating expenses, however, grew at a faster rate -- up 8.2% (GAAP) -- impacted by increased headcount and a $92 million goodwill impairment (GAAP) in the Guest Worldwide business segment. The company’s net earnings (GAAP) fell to $531 million, impacted by these higher costs and impairment charges, though Adjusted net income rose 3.3% to $716 million.

Sysco’s supply chain and pricing agility were central topics in the prior quarter. The company launched a price-matching and approval pilot to better respond to competitor pricing while protecting margins. In U.S. operations, Gross profit and gross margin (GAAP) ticked higher, but the expense base expanded as Sysco invested in both people and delivery capacity. Management continued on “self-help” initiatives, such as improving salesforce retention. Company leadership expects the benefits of these investments to show more strongly in the next fiscal year, stating, “Salesforce will be a tailwind, not a headwind.”

Customer churn remains elevated across the industry, largely due to price transparency and value-seeking by end customers. Sysco’s view is that high-value customer retention and improved service will be a critical focus for fiscal 2026. "Sysco To Go" is a cash-and-carry concept that targets price-sensitive customers by allowing them to pick up goods directly from centralized locations, thereby lowering delivery costs and offering greater convenience.

On the balance sheet, the company had $3.8 billion in liquidity at period end and net debt at 2.85 times adjusted EBITDA. Cash flow from operations (GAAP) was $2.5 billion, and free cash flow was $1.8 billion, both lower than the prior year. Significant funds went to expanding distribution centers both domestically and abroad. Sysco returned $2.3 billion to shareholders in buybacks and dividends, highlighting its ongoing capital allocation approach. The quarterly dividend increased 6% year over year, continuing more than five decades of consecutive annual raises.

Looking Ahead: Guidance, Risks, and Investor Considerations

Management issued guidance for FY2026 calling for GAAP sales between $84 and $85 billion, up approximately 3% to 5% from FY2025 and adjusted EPS in the range of $4.50 to $4.60 (up 1% to 3%) (non-GAAP). This guidance factors in a headwind from higher incentive compensation. Excluding that impact, the adjusted EPS growth would be about 5% to 7%. Planned share buybacks will remain steady at around $1 billion, and dividend growth is planned to match adjusted EPS growth expectations. The company expects ongoing pressure on U.S. local volume and continued investments in talent and infrastructure.

For investors and observers, upcoming quarters will hinge on Sysco’s ability to convert its investments in the salesforce into higher case volumes and recapture customer churn. Market share in the U.S. stands at about 17% for 2023, but the flat or declining local volume shows that competitive risks remain. With product cost inflation, regulatory compliance, and labor market challenges still present, results will depend on execution rather than industry growth alone. Continued margin management and cost discipline remain essential.

The quarterly dividend was raised 6% to $0.54 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

