Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.47

Sysco Corporation's (NYSE:SYY) dividend will be increasing to US$0.47 on 23rd of July. This will take the annual payment to 2.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Sysco Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Sysco is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 11.1%, so this could continue over the next year. This means that the company won't turn a profit over the next year, but with healthy cash flows at the moment the dividend could still be okay to continue.

Sysco Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:SYY Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.00 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.5% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Sysco's EPS has fallen by approximately 11% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Sysco will make a great income stock. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sysco (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

