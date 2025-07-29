Sysco Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Sysco Corp. (SYY) initiated its adjusted earnings growth and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.50 to $4.60 per share on sales between $84 billion and $85 billion, at a growth of 3 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.70 per share on sales of $84.46 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The adjusted earnings guidance includes an approximate $100 million or $0.16 per share headwind from lapping lower incentive compensation in fiscal 2025. Excluding this impact, EPS growth is expected to be approximately 5 to 7 percent.

The company also said it plan to reward shareholders with approximately $1 billion in dividends and approximately $1 billion in share repurchases for Fiscal 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.